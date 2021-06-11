ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Reaches Market Cap of $4.86 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $21,260.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00056619 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00158706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00194769 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.26 or 0.01146692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,169.93 or 0.99991899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,653 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

