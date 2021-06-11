ZINC (ZINC) Market Capitalization Achieves $64,728.37

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $64,728.37 and $13.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.14 or 0.00775139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00084991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.