Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Cut by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 11.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,125,000 after purchasing an additional 86,049 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $182.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.40 and a 12-month high of $182.85. The firm has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

