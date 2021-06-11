Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to announce $18.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.80 million. Zogenix posted sales of $1.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,698.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year sales of $87.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $89.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $240.96 million, with estimates ranging from $176.80 million to $348.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

ZGNX opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.43. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.52.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zogenix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,922,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,097,000 after buying an additional 248,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 18.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after acquiring an additional 578,391 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 34.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,712,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,955,000 after purchasing an additional 697,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,972,000 after purchasing an additional 543,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Zogenix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

