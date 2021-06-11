ZooKeeper Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $157,638.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00058261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00171412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00196983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.14 or 0.01185634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,870.48 or 1.00003045 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 16,277,548 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.