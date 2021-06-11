Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Sells £74,488.32 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider Gary McGrath sold 15,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.23), for a total transaction of £74,488.32 ($97,319.47).

LON:ZTF opened at GBX 476.80 ($6.23) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £231.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 429.27. Zotefoams plc has a 52 week low of GBX 342 ($4.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 530 ($6.92).

Get Zotefoams alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a GBX 4.27 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZTF shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.