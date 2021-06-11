ZrCoin (ZRC) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $906,842.92 and $58,075.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00058261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00171412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00196983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.14 or 0.01185634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,870.48 or 1.00003045 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

