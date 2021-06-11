ZUM TOKEN Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $349,555.23 and approximately $53,268.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 120.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 76,053,716,979 coins and its circulating supply is 14,550,123,453 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

