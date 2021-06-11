Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the May 13th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ZURVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. 41,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,270. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.95. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

