Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to report sales of $7.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $12.50 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $12.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $25.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $41.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $200.06 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%.

ZYME has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other news, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $27,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,477.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 292.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,999 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,160,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $37.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $59.03.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

