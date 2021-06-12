$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. OPKO Health posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OPKO Health stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. 2,374,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,261,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.77. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,091,666.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 575,000 shares of company stock worth $2,116,500. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in OPKO Health by 129.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 10,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

