$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Kamada reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.01. Kamada has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $13.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kamada by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kamada by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Kamada by 56.2% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kamada by 143,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 140,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

