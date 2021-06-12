-$0.06 EPS Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). STRATA Skin Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 26.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

SSKN remained flat at $$1.45 during midday trading on Friday. 21,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,276. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSKN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 94,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

