$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.18. Extended Stay America posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at $247,242,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 1,120.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,376,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689,874 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at about $56,355,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Extended Stay America by 46.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,915,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth about $31,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAY traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. 48,126,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,897. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

