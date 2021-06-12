-$0.13 EPS Expected for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Martin Midstream Partners.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $200.97 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 1.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. 32.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMLP stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.79. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -11.76%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.