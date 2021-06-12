-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. GAN has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a market cap of $730.94 million and a P/E ratio of -20.47.

In other news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in GAN by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GAN during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

