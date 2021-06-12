-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GMBL shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Esports Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ GMBL opened at $12.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.97 million, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,197,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 222,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 104.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $471,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

