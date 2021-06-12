-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.17). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDSB shares. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDS Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a market cap of $268.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.63. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,911 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

