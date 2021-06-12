-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.54.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $706,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,271,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,887,663. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

ASAN traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $46.47. 2,445,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,213. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.98. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

