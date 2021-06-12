$0.29 EPS Expected for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cenovus Energy.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 71,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 30,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 692.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,670,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 404.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,773 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,449,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,190,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 77,610 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.00. 9,250,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,996,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 3.20. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.