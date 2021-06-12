-$0.40 EPS Expected for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.40). Bio-Path reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BPTH shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bio-Path by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bio-Path during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Path stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 279,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,665. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

