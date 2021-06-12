$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,985.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,372.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,894 shares of company stock worth $3,409,472 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMSI stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.00. 111,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,453. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

