$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.