$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of ELS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.94. 696,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $76.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

