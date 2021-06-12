$0.65 EPS Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.47. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEBO. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.45. 66,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $617.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

