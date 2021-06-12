-$0.70 EPS Expected for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Nine Energy Service reported earnings per share of ($1.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 325.46% and a negative net margin of 37.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE NINE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. 101,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,593. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.52. Nine Energy Service has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56.

In related news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $82,743.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,298 shares in the company, valued at $260,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

