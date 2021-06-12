-$0.72 EPS Expected for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tricida’s earnings. Tricida posted earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($3.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tricida.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.17).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tricida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 139,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.74. The company has a market cap of $246.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Tricida has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $28.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tricida by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tricida by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.