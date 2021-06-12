$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.78. Perficient reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.22. Perficient has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $76.99.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after buying an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 723.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,556 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Perficient by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,109,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 570,215 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

