0x (ZRX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $70.24 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. 0x has a market cap of $745.24 million and approximately $70.24 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00061642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.23 or 0.00796777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.18 or 0.08337757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00086884 BTC.

0x is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,229,357 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

