$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $906.70 million and the highest is $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $803.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,867.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at $86,279.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,147. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $1,336,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

