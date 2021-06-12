$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $935.00 million. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $848.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

NYSE:DAR opened at $71.88 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.46.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

