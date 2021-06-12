$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. KB Home reported sales of $913.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

