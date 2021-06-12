$100.34 Million in Sales Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to announce $100.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.88 million to $101.80 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $79.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year sales of $413.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.28 million to $418.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $460.66 million, with estimates ranging from $436.19 million to $482.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

REXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

REXR opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.01. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $38.61 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,691 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,710,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,060,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

