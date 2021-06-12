10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of 10x Genomics worth $29,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $2,795,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,491,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,735 shares of company stock valued at $41,012,656. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $193.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.08. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $203.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

