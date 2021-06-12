$116.35 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce sales of $116.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.01 million and the highest is $116.70 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $76.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $472.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.35 million to $475.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $558.70 million, with estimates ranging from $537.66 million to $575.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAND. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.79 per share, for a total transaction of $200,685.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,015.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,041,142. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,845,000 after acquiring an additional 324,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,575,000 after buying an additional 86,478 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,502,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,775,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,449,000 after buying an additional 106,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $127.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $107.01 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.19.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

