$13.12 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report $13.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.73 million to $13.50 million. Marchex posted sales of $25.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $52.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.42 million to $54.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $56.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 24.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCHX shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,360,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

