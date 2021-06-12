$151.82 Million in Sales Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will announce $151.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.00 million and the lowest is $146.00 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $131.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $567.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $561.00 million to $573.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $602.06 million, with estimates ranging from $597.18 million to $605.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $12.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $54,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,772,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $1,093,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 797,841 shares of company stock valued at $8,641,337 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

