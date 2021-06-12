$159.52 Million in Sales Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to post $159.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.93 million. Ducommun reported sales of $147.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $656.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $652.75 million to $659.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $696.06 million, with estimates ranging from $683.88 million to $708.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million.

DCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $667.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $131,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 44,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ducommun by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ducommun by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

