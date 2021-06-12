17,249 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,249 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 180,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Watsco by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Watsco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Watsco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $285.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.79 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

