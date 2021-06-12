189,500 Shares in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 189,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.47% of Severn Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SVBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Severn Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Severn Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Severn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $4,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVBI stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. Severn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $157.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 19.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Severn Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking services; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards.

