1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Short Interest Down 75.0% in May

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 9.75% of 1st Colonial Bancorp worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCOB remained flat at $$9.49 on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,110. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $9.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.25.

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

