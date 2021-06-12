1World (1WO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. 1World has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $6,022.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00061658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00021691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.57 or 0.00801668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.81 or 0.08354202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00086861 BTC.

1World Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

