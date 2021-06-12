$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to announce sales of $2.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,378,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Dana by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,378,000 after acquiring an additional 77,087 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W increased its position in Dana by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dana by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dana by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 78,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.58. Dana has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

