$2.22 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to announce $2.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $610,000.00 and the highest is $3.57 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $1.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $22.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 million to $35.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $162.86 million, with estimates ranging from $5.69 million to $423.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.86.

ASND opened at $130.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.27. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $119.11 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,408,000 after purchasing an additional 546,890 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,046,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,323,000 after purchasing an additional 279,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,874,000 after purchasing an additional 57,110 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,167,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,212,000 after purchasing an additional 158,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,198,000 after purchasing an additional 542,448 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.