$2.22 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will post sales of $2.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $3.57 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $1.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $22.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 million to $35.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $162.86 million, with estimates ranging from $5.69 million to $423.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,408,000 after purchasing an additional 546,890 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,046,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,323,000 after purchasing an additional 279,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,874,000 after purchasing an additional 57,110 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,167,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,212,000 after purchasing an additional 158,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,198,000 after purchasing an additional 542,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASND opened at $130.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.76. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $119.11 and a 52-week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

