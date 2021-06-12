$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to post $2.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the highest is $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.05 billion to $11.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $11.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 238.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $227,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 260,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

