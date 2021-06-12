$2.80 Million in Sales Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will report $2.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted sales of $2.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year sales of $13.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $14.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.85 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 111.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QUIK shares. Roth Capital raised shares of QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.43. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

