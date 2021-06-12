20 20 Capital Management Inc. Acquires 23,461 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,461 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 5.6% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

QUAL stock opened at $130.52 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.63.

