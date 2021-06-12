20 20 Capital Management Inc. Acquires 24,002 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 4.7% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $16,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $92.52 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.71.

