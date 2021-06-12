20 20 Capital Management Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $341.24 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $231.47 and a one year high of $342.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.